(Reuters) Elliott Management, which last year took a $3.2 billion stake in AT&T T.N and pushed the company to sell some assets, has itself exited the telecommunications and media company, according to a regulatory filing this week. The New York-based hedge fund liquidated its investment when it sold 5 million shares during the quarter that ended Sept. 30. It had first bought into the stock during the third quarter 2019, according to another filing.

