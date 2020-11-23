Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Eight ways investment managers should be using digital marketing right now

November 23, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) The pandemic has fundamentally changed how fund managers raise assets. Investors aren’t up for in-person meetings anymore, but they are still investing. Hedge funds had an estimated $13 billion of inflows in the third quarter of this year, according to data from HFR. Most of that money is going into existing relationships with larger funds, making it harder than ever before for emerging managers to get seen.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Winston Reed Investments To Pay $255,000 In Restitution
  2. Blackstone seeks $5 billion for second Asia buyout fund: Bloomberg News
  3. JPMorgan becomes first major bank to say first-quarter GDP will decline because of Covid surge
  4. Factor rotation: Market neutral hedge funds stumble, but special situations managers surge
  5. SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator November notifications at 3.63 per cent

Search


Categories