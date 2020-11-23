(Opalesque) The pandemic has fundamentally changed how fund managers raise assets. Investors aren’t up for in-person meetings anymore, but they are still investing. Hedge funds had an estimated $13 billion of inflows in the third quarter of this year, according to data from HFR. Most of that money is going into existing relationships with larger funds, making it harder than ever before for emerging managers to get seen.
Eight ways investment managers should be using digital marketing right now
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.