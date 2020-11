(CNBC) U.S. stock futures rose on Tuesday night following a banner day for three of the for major market benchmarks. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded higher by 150 points, or 0.6%. S&P 500 futures climbed 0.5% and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.7%. The Dow broke above 30,000 for the first time on Tuesday, rallying more than 400 points.

To read this article: