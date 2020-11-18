Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Barclay CTA Index loses 0.30% in October

November 18, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Managed futures funds posted a second straight losing month in October, down 0.30% for the month, according to the Barclay CTA Index, compiled by BarclayHedge, a division of Backstop Solutions. For the year-to-date, CTAs were up 1.53% through October. “A surging wave of new coronavirus infections took its toll on equity markets in October,” said Sol Waksman, president of BarclayHedge. “

