(Opalesque) Actively managed ETFs and ETPs saw net inflows of US$7.28 billion during October, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record level US$58.69 billion which is significantly more than the US$34.85 billion in net inflows gathered at this point in 2019 as well as significantly more than the US$42.10 billion gathered in all of 2019.

