20 funds control $11tn in assets, making them the biggest force in global markets

November 18, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) The top 100 asset owners controlled US$20.1 trillion in global assets at the end of 2019 – a 6 percent jump from the year before, according to a new annual ranking. The top 20 funds total $11.0 trillion and represent 54.4% of the assets in the ranking, said the annual Top 100 Asset Owners (AO100) study, published by Willis Towers Watson’s Thinking Ahead Institute

