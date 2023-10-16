(HedgeCo.Net) The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has awarded over $18 million to a whistleblower who provided detailed information and assistance in a CFTC enforcement action and in a related action by another agency. The whistleblower provided assistance to the Division of Enforcement’s (DOE) staff that was significant in amount and quality. The whistleblower’s communications with the other agency led to a related action and were crucial to its resolution.

“This award appropriately rewards a whistleblower who gave valuable information during multiple contacts with DOE staff,” said Ian McGinley, Director of the Division of Enforcement. “The CFTC’s enforcement efforts benefit greatly from whistleblowers like this one, who provide and interpret key evidence and thereby conserve CFTC resources.”

“This whistleblower contributed critical information and assistance to two agencies’ investigations,” said Whistleblower Office Acting Director Christina McGlosson. “With this award, our whistleblower program continues to incentivize whistleblowers to report directly to the CFTC with actionable information.”

About the CFTC’s Whistleblower Program

The Whistleblower Program was created under Section 748 of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010. Since issuing its first award in 2014, the CFTC has granted whistleblower awards amounting to approximately $365 million. Those awards are associated with enforcement actions that have resulted in monetary sanctions totaling more than $3 billion. The CFTC issues awards related not only to the agency’s enforcement actions, but also in connection with related actions brought by other domestic or foreign regulators, if certain conditions are met..