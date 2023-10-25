(CNBC) Alphabet reported 11% revenue growth in the third quarter, as a rebound in advertising pushed expansion into double digits for the first time in over a year. The shares dropped almost 7% in extended trading as the cloud business missed analysts’ estimates. The double-digit increase in revenue comes after four quarters of single-digit expansion. Google’s core advertising weakened due to economic softening last year and increased competition from TikTok.

