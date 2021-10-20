Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

United Airlines posts higher-than-expected revenue after travel demand rebounds

October 20, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) United Airlines on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected revenue as travelers returned in the summer, despite a hit from the delta variant. The airline didn’t give a timeline for when it would return to profitability. United posted net income of $473 million thanks to a boost from $1.13 billion in federal payroll aid. Its third-quarter sales totaled $7.75 billion compared with Wall Street analysts’ expectations for $7.64 billion and down 32% from the same quarter in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic began.

