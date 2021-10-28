(Reuters) The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has asked at least one asset manager to scrap plans for a leveraged bitcoin exchange-traded fund, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter. The SEC signaled it wants to limit new bitcoin-related products to those that provide unleveraged exposure to bitcoin futures contracts, the report said.
U.S. SEC will not greenlight leveraged bitcoin fund
