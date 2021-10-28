Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

U.S. SEC will not greenlight leveraged bitcoin fund

October 28, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has asked at least one asset manager to scrap plans for a leveraged bitcoin exchange-traded fund, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter. The SEC signaled it wants to limit new bitcoin-related products to those that provide unleveraged exposure to bitcoin futures contracts, the report said.

