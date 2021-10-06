Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

U.S. Bancorp launches cryptocurrency custody service for investment managers

October 6, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) U.S. Bancorp said on Tuesday it had launched a cryptocurrency custody service for institutional investment managers who have private funds in the United States and Cayman Islands. The fifth largest U.S. bank said bitcoin-focused financial services firm NYDIG will act as a sub-custodian and the service will soon support cryptocurrencies besides bitcoin as well.

