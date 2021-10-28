Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

This industrial giant reporting Thursday has a ‘must-listen earnings call,’ portfolio manager says

October 28, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Caterpillar earnings are on deck Thursday morning, and one question on investors’ minds could be how a slowdown in China has impacted the business. The industrial giant generates a quarter of its sales from the Asia-Pacific region. China, the world’s second-largest economy, reported 4.9% growth in third-quarter GDP — that fell short of estimates for 5.2% growth.

