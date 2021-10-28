Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

The picture won’t be pretty for third-quarter economic growth, but it should get better

October 28, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The U.S. economic recovery slowed sharply in the previous three months, as products remained stranded at normally bustling ports, employers struggled to find workers and consumers battled with rising prices. When the Commerce Department releases Thursday its first estimate for third-quarter annualized gross domestic product growth, it likely will show an increase of just 2.8%, according to Dow Jones estimates.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Ford shatters Wall Street’s earnings expectations, raises guidance for the year on new vehicle demand
  2. GM beats Wall Street’s third-quarter estimates, guides toward ‘high end’ of 2021 earnings forecast
  3. This industrial giant reporting Thursday has a ‘must-listen earnings call,’ portfolio manager says
  4. The picture won’t be pretty for third-quarter economic growth, but it should get better
  5. Hedge fund Third Point buys stake in Shell, urges breakup

Search


Categories