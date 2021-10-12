(CNBC) Stocks began the week unsettled as investors awaited the kickoff to earnings season, but one analyst already sees the next big catalyst for the market. Oppenheimer head of technical analysis Ari Wald said Monday that a breakout in small caps should give the rest of the market the “firepower” necessary to close out the year on a high note.
