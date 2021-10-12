Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Small-cap stocks can give the market the “firepower” needed to finish the year strong, Oppenheimer analyst says

October 12, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stocks began the week unsettled as investors awaited the kickoff to earnings season, but one analyst already sees the next big catalyst for the market. Oppenheimer head of technical analysis Ari Wald said Monday that a breakout in small caps should give the rest of the market the “firepower” necessary to close out the year on a high note.

