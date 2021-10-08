(CNBC) Samsung Electronics shares edged higher on Friday after the company said its operating profit for the quarter that ended in September was likely 28% higher than a year ago at 15.8 trillion Korean won ($13.26 billion). That’s set to be Samsung’s best quarterly profit in three years — since the third quarter of 2018 when Samsung posted a profit of more than 17.5 trillion
Shares of semiconductor giant Samsung rise after it says third-quarter profit likely rose 28%
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.