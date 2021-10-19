(CNBC) Wall Street’s main regulator on Monday released its highly anticipated report on the GameStop mania earlier this year. The 44-page report detailed how the trading frenzy went down and raised red flags on a number of issues, including the back-end payments that brokerages receive, gamification of trading, as well as disclosures on short sales. But it stopped short of laying blame on a single cause or entity.

To read this article: