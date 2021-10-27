Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

SEC Obtains Asset Freeze in Halting Penny Stock Scheme on Twitter

October 27, 2021 : Permanent Link

(HedgeCo.Net) The Securities and Exchange Commission has announced that it filed an emergency action, and obtained an injunction and asset freeze, against Steven M. Gallagher for allegedly committing securities fraud through a long running scheme to manipulate stocks using Twitter.

The SEC’s complaint alleges that, since at least December 2019, Gallagher used his Twitter handle, @AlexDelarge6553, to make thousands of tweets encouraging his numerous followers to buy stocks in which Gallagher had secretly amassed holdings. As alleged, Gallagher would then sell those stocks at inflated prices, while he continued to recommend others buy them —never disclosing that he was selling the stocks.

“The complaint alleges that Gallagher used his followers for his own financial gain, tweeting out false advice to pump up the price of stocks he owned, so he could sell for a profit,” said Richard Best, Director of the SEC’s New York Regional Office. “This case is a reminder that investors should be wary of taking financial advice from unverified sources on Twitter and other social media platforms.”

The SEC’s complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, charges Gallagher with violating the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws. The complaint seeks, among other relief, a permanent injunction, disgorgement, prejudgment interest, civil penalties, and the asset freeze granted by the court.

This entry was posted in HedgeCo Networks Press Releases, HedgeCo News, HedgeCoVest News. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Ford shatters Wall Street’s earnings expectations, raises guidance for the year on new vehicle demand
  2. GM beats Wall Street’s third-quarter estimates, guides toward ‘high end’ of 2021 earnings forecast
  3. This industrial giant reporting Thursday has a ‘must-listen earnings call,’ portfolio manager says
  4. The picture won’t be pretty for third-quarter economic growth, but it should get better
  5. Hedge fund Third Point buys stake in Shell, urges breakup

Search


Categories