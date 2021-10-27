(CNBC) Stock trading app Robinhood reported Tuesday a huge revenue miss for the third quarter, as cryptocurrency trading dropped off. Robinhood said that, barring any change in the market environment, the headwinds that dragged down last quarter — like lower retail trading activity — will persist into year-end. Shares of the newly public company tanked by 8% in after-hours trading.
Robinhood shares tank as revenue falls way short of expectations on lighter crypto trading
