(CNBC) Private equity and hedge funds accounted for over $625 million in political spending during the cycle leading up to the 2020 election, with the lion’s share going to campaign contributions, according to new research. It was the most this segment of the financial industry spent on lobbying and campaign contributions in a two-year election cycle, according to a study from Americans for Financial Reform that was first reviewed by CNBC.
