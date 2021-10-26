Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Private equity, hedge funds accounted for over $625 million in political spending during 2020 campaign, study says

October 26, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Private equity and hedge funds accounted for over $625 million in political spending during the cycle leading up to the 2020 election, with the lion’s share going to campaign contributions, according to new research. It was the most this segment of the financial industry spent on lobbying and campaign contributions in a two-year election cycle, according to a study from Americans for Financial Reform that was first reviewed by CNBC.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Final Judgment Against Investment Professional Charged with Misappropriating Client Funds
  2. Tesla hits $1 trillion market cap for the first time after Hertz says it will buy 100,000 electric vehicles
  3. Warning signs for hedge funds as investor allocations slow down
  4. Cryptocurrencies post record inflows in latest week -CoinShares data
  5. Private equity, hedge funds accounted for over $625 million in political spending during 2020 campaign, study says

Search


Categories