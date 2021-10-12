(CNBC) Global supply chain hiccups caused by the coronavirus have put a damper on economic growth, but the problem will be a fleeting one, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Monday. “I should never do this, but I’ll make a forecast,” Dimon said at a conference held by the Institute of International Finance. “This will not be an issue next year at all.
JPMorgan’s Dimon says supply chain hiccups will soon ease, points to extraordinary consumer demand
