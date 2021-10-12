Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

JPMorgan’s Dimon says supply chain hiccups will soon ease, points to extraordinary consumer demand

October 12, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Global supply chain hiccups caused by the coronavirus have put a damper on economic growth, but the problem will be a fleeting one, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Monday. “I should never do this, but I’ll make a forecast,” Dimon said at a conference held by the Institute of International Finance. “This will not be an issue next year at all.

