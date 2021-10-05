Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

JPMorgan bans business travel for unvaccinated U.S. employees

October 5, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Monday it will restrict business travel for U.S. employees who are unvaccinated or have not disclosed their vaccination status to the bank, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. The bank has also mandated such staffers to be tested twice a week, and said they would need to contribute a higher cut of their pay towards medical insurance, to account for testing expenses.

