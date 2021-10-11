(Hedgeweek) With traditional equity and credit returns set for a squeeze, and ESG, Covid-19 and remote working upending the hedge fund industry from both an investment and operations perspective, managers face both considerable challenges and sizable opportunities up ahead, speakers at EisnerAmper’s 6th annual Alternative Investment Summit said this week.
How hedge funds are grappling with ESG, remote working and the ‘portfolio conundrum’
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.