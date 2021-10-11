Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

How hedge funds are grappling with ESG, remote working and the ‘portfolio conundrum’

October 11, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Hedgeweek) With traditional equity and credit returns set for a squeeze, and ESG, Covid-19 and remote working upending the hedge fund industry from both an investment and operations perspective, managers face both considerable challenges and sizable opportunities up ahead, speakers at EisnerAmper’s 6th annual Alternative Investment Summit said this week.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. CFTC Charges North Carolina Companies and Their Owners in $1 Million Foreign Currency Fraud and Misappropriation Scheme
  2. Bitcoin rises to the highest since May, is now up 30% in October
  3. JPMorgan’s Dimon says supply chain hiccups will soon ease, points to extraordinary consumer demand
  4. Venture capitalists are chasing industrial tech start-ups as supply shocks widen
  5. Yellen tells IMF's Georgieva data-rigging probe raised 'legitimate' concerns-Treasury

Search


Categories