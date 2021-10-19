Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hedge funds 2021 momentum halts, slides in September:

October 19, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) eVestment released their September 2021 hedge fund performance figures. Aggregate performance for the global hedge fund business dipped into negative territory in September, at -0.55%. This is only the second month this year the industry posted negative aggregate returns and just under 40% of funds eVestment tracks posted positive returns last month, the lowest level since September of last year.

