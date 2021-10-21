(Reuters) Chris Hohn’s hedge fund firm TCI Fund Management rose over 17% in the first nine months of year, a source close to the firm told Reuters on Wednesday, as the activist investor benefited from its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. TCI, which owns a 5% stake in CN, has been agitating for change at Canada’s biggest rail road operator since August after it entered into a bidding war with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd for U.S. rail operator Kansas City Southern.

To read this article: