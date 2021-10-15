(Reuters) Harvard University, already the wealthiest in the world, said on Thursday that its endowment made a 34% gain and swelled to $53.2 billion in the fiscal year that ended in June. Investments in private and public markets helped fuel the increase which university officials called an “outstanding” year. A year ago, Harvard reported a 7.3% gain during the fiscal year that ended in June 2020, just months after markets tumbled amid the coronavirus outbreak.

To read this article: