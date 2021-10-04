(Reuters) Outflows from global equity funds ramped up in the week to Sept. 29 on expectations that major central banks would lift interest rates soon amid concerns that inflation could persist for longer. According to data from Lipper, investors sold a net $1.21 billion in global equity funds in the week, compared with net selling of $174 million in the previous week.
Global equity funds see higher outflows on rate hike concerns -Lipper
