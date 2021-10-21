Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fixed-income titan Pimco is starting to embrace cryptocurrencies, CIO says

October 21, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Fixed-income giant Pimco has dabbled in cryptocurrencies and plans to gradually invest more in digital assets that have the potential to disrupt the financial industry, according to chief investment officer Daniel Ivascyn. “Now we’re looking at potentially trading certain cryptocurrencies as part of our trend-following strategies or quant-oriented strategies, then doing more work on the fundamental side.

To read this article

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. China Evergrande shares briefly plunge more than 10%, after $2.6 billion asset sale falls through
  2. Bitcoin jumps to new high above $66,000 after landmark U.S. ETF launch
  3. Tesla posts record revenue and profits in third quarter
  4. Fixed-income titan Pimco is starting to embrace cryptocurrencies, CIO says
  5. Hedge fund TCI up 17% over first nine months Of 2021, helped by CN Rail stake

Search


Categories