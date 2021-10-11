Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fixed income hedge fund leads gains in September as interest rates rise

October 11, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Hedge funds gained in September, navigating a volatile month paced by sharp declines in global equities and fixed income, as inflationary pressures continued to mount. The HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index (FWC) advanced +0.13 percent in September, topping declines in equities by over 500 basis points, while the investable HFRI 500 Fund Weighted Composite Index gained +0.24 percent, according to data released by HFR.

