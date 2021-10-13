(CNBC)St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard advocated Tuesday for the central bank to be aggressive as it starts winding down its monthly bond-buying program in case inflation becomes a larger problem. The Fed official said he thinks it’s a 50-50 chance that the current inflation pressures are transitory, so policymakers have to be ready.
Fed’s Bullard says bond purchases should be tapered quickly in case rate hikes are needed
