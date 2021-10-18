Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Earnings are the big catalyst for stocks in the week ahead, as Tesla and Netflix report

October 18, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stocks appear to have shaken off the often spooky trading pattern of October for now, and whether that continues could depend on earnings in the week ahead. Dozens of companies are reporting, from Netflix and Tesla to Intel, Procter & Gamble and American Express. Railroads, airlines, health care, tech, financial firms, energy and consumer products companies are all reporting in the first big wave of reports.

