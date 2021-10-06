Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Coatue, Ackman invest in trading-focused social network Commonstock

October 6, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Commonstock, a social network platform for retail investors, said on Tuesday it had raised $25 million in a funding round led by hedge fund Coatue and from others including billionaire investor Bill Ackman and Hollywood power broker Ari Emanuel. The company, which lets users on its platform copy each others’ trades and discuss and rank investment strategies, did not disclose the valuation at which the funds were raised.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Senate GOP leader McConnell offers short-term debt ceiling extension following pressure from Biden
  2. Elliott pushes for sale of Healthcare Trust of America
  3. Bitcoin bounces back above $55k, but trader has his eye on two other cryptocurrencies
  4. Stock futures are higher after investors’ debt ceiling concerns dwindle
  5. Tesla faces investor test after big jury award over racism

Search


Categories