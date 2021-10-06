(Reuters) Commonstock, a social network platform for retail investors, said on Tuesday it had raised $25 million in a funding round led by hedge fund Coatue and from others including billionaire investor Bill Ackman and Hollywood power broker Ari Emanuel. The company, which lets users on its platform copy each others’ trades and discuss and rank investment strategies, did not disclose the valuation at which the funds were raised.
Coatue, Ackman invest in trading-focused social network Commonstock
