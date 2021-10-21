Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bitcoin jumps to new high above $66,000 after landmark U.S. ETF launch

October 21, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Bitcoin notched a fresh all-time high Wednesday as investors cheered the successful launch of the first U.S. bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund. The world’s largest cryptocurrency climbed 3.9% to $66,398.25 by 4 p.m. ET, according to Coin Metrics. The coin at its highs passed the $66,900 level Wednesday, topping a previous intraday record of $64,899 set in mid-April.

