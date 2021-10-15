(CNBC) Apple shares bounced back Thursday, but losses since its record highs remain sharp. The stock has fallen 9% since that September peak, shedding roughly $229 billion in market cap. That’s equivalent to the market cap of 94% of the S&P 500 companies. Most recently, the shares dropped on reports it would cut iPhone production in response to a shortage of chips.
Apple has lost $229 billion in market cap since its September high — here’s what’s next
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.