With $7.65tn in AUM, North America is home to most of the world’s largest alternative investment managers

September 1, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) With a combined total of $7.65tn in assets under management (AUM), the Americas are home to most of the world’s largest alternative investment managers, said a study. According to a Preqin report, the region’s 10,000+ active investors and more than 8,000 active managers provide a robust investment environment, where innovation takes center stage and the hunt for yield keeps capital flowing.

