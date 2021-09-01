(Opalesque) With a combined total of $7.65tn in assets under management (AUM), the Americas are home to most of the world’s largest alternative investment managers, said a study. According to a Preqin report, the region’s 10,000+ active investors and more than 8,000 active managers provide a robust investment environment, where innovation takes center stage and the hunt for yield keeps capital flowing.
With $7.65tn in AUM, North America is home to most of the world’s largest alternative investment managers
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.