(Opalesque) Wealth managers are adding new asset classes they offer to clients, including private markets and hedge funds, said a survey. The Wealth Manager Investment Survey by bfinance revealed that more than two-thirds (69%) said they have added new asset classes for wealth clients within the last three years, with 53% stating they will do in the next two years.
