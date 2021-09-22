(CNBC) A U.S. government committee is reviewing Zoom’s agreement to acquire cloud contact center software company Five9 for $14.7 billion on national-security grounds. According to a letter dated Aug. 27, the Federal Communications Commission was asked to refer the case to the Committee for the Assessment of Foreign Participation in the United States Telecommunications Service Sector.
