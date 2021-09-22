Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

U.S. committee is reviewing Zoom’s $14.7 billion deal for Five9 on national-security grounds

September 22, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A U.S. government committee is reviewing Zoom’s agreement to acquire cloud contact center software company Five9 for $14.7 billion on national-security grounds. According to a letter dated Aug. 27, the Federal Communications Commission was asked to refer the case to the Committee for the Assessment of Foreign Participation in the United States Telecommunications Service Sector.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Judgment Against Fund Manager and Bars Him from Appearing or Practicing Before the SEC
  2. BlackRock, HSBC among largest buyers of Evergrande debt:
  3. Bank of America cuts China growth forecast under Evergrande shadow
  4. Second woman accuses Former Apollo Chief Executive Leon Black of rape; Black's rep calls claim 'complete fiction'
  5. The Fed will try to soothe markets Wednesday, while preparing investors for end to bond buying

Search


Categories