(CNBC) Trends in home prices and consumer expectations that were part of data releases Tuesday pointed to more inflationary issues on the horizon for the U.S. economy. The S&P/Case-Shiller index, which measures home prices across 20 major U.S. cities, rose 1.77% in June, bringing the year-over-year gain to a staggering 19.1%. That’s the largest jump in the series’ history going back to 1987.
Two more factors have popped up that add to the Fed’s inflation worries
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.