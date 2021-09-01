Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Two more factors have popped up that add to the Fed’s inflation worries

September 1, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Trends in home prices and consumer expectations that were part of data releases Tuesday pointed to more inflationary issues on the horizon for the U.S. economy. The S&P/Case-Shiller index, which measures home prices across 20 major U.S. cities, rose 1.77% in June, bringing the year-over-year gain to a staggering 19.1%. That’s the largest jump in the series’ history going back to 1987.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Emergency Relief, Charges Couple Who Operated $18 Million Ponzi scheme
  2. With $7.65tn in AUM, North America is home to most of the world's largest alternative investment managers
  3. Pershing Square to buy extra 2.9% of Universal Music for $1.15 bln
  4. Morgan Stanley raises pay for institutional securities analysts
  5. There are mounting risks that make September a potentially hazardous time for stocks

Search


Categories