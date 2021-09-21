Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

The global economy could feel the effects of China’s Evergrande crisis. Here’s what investors should know

September 21, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A liquidity crisis at a large Chinese property developer has shaken global markets, and strategists say it could send ripples across the global economy. But they also say the issue will likely be contained by the Chinese government before it wreaks damage in the banking system, and it is not expected to lead to a broader global financial contagion.

