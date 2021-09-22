Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

The Fed will try to soothe markets Wednesday, while preparing investors for end to bond buying

September 22, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) After Monday’s market turbulence, the Federal Reserve’s challenge will be to sound reassuring while acknowledging it’s preparing to make its first major step away from the easy policies it put in place to fight the pandemic. The Fed will release a policy statement along with the economic and interest rate forecasts it issues quarterly at the end of its two-day meeting Wednesday.

