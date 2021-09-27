Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stocks face another turbulent week as the third quarter winds down

September 27, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) After recent turbulence, markets are likely to close out the final week of the third quarter with another bout of volatility. Stocks posted big moves in the past week. First, fears of financial contagion coming from Chinese developer Evergrande sent stocks skidding Monday. Those losses were reversed by Thursday, when the market ripped higher. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were positive for the week, while the Nasdaq was flat.

