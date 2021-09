(CNBC)

After a weak jobs report, strategists say investor focus may stay on strong profit growth rather than other potential negatives. Stocks were mixed in the past week ahead of the long Labor Day weekend, with the Nasdaq outperforming, the S&P 500 rising slightly and the Dow flat. The best-performing sectors were on the defensive side, led by real estate investment trusts, utilities, consumer staples and health care.

To read this article: