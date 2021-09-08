Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Steinbrugge: Why the next 15 months will be the greatest asset raising environment in history of hedge funds

September 8, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) The next 15 months will be the greatest asset-raising environment in the history of the hedge fund industry, according to Donald A. Steinbrugge, founder and CEO of Agecroft Partners, a U.S.-based consulting and marketing firm. Asset flows will be driven by these three factors: the size of the hedge fund industry, manager turnover rate within investors’ portfolios, and net flow to the hedge fund industry. So now is the time to travel and meet investors.

