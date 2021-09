(Opalesque) SS&C Technologies Holdings announced that the SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator for September 2021 measured 2.45%, up from 2.24% in August. “SS&C GlobeOp’s Forward Redemption Indicator for September 2021 was a very favorable 2.45%, reflecting lower redemption notices compared to the 3.43% reported a year ago,” said Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, SS&C Technologies.

To read this article: