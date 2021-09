(Opalesque) SkyBridge Capital is continuing its push into DeFi and it’s on full display at this year’s Salt Conference currently underway in New York. This week, SkyBridge announced that it is teaming with trading platform NAX to raise $250 million for a fund that will expand the use of blockchain. The fund will be known as UNLOX and SkyBridge founder Anthony Scaramucci will chair the vehicle.

