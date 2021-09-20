Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Senate bill to end ETF tax break is ‘pretty unlikely to pass,’ market analyst says

September 20, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) One Senate Democrat’s proposal to end a tax break for exchange-traded funds is “pretty unlikely to pass,” ETF Trends chief investment officer and director of research Dave Nadig told CNBC’s “ETF Edge” this week. “I think the chances are fairly low,” Nadig said in a Monday interview. “It’s easy to look at this and say, ‘Well, gosh, this is a thing that rich guys are taking advantage of.’ It’s actually smaller investors that benefit the most from this.”

