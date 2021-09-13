(Opalesque) ETFGI reports that record assets and net inflows of US$9.73 trillion and US$834 billion in ETFs and ETPs listed globally at the end of August. ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$94.64 billion during August, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$834.21 billion which is higher than the US$427.56 billion gathered at this point last year and higher than the full year 2020 record net inflows US$762.77 Bn.

