Prosecutors call Elizabeth Holmes a liar and a cheat as her fraud trial begins

September 9, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Prosecutors called Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes a liar and a cheat on Wednesday while her attorneys argued that the company’s failure was not a crime. “Out of time, out of money, Elizabeth Holmes decided to lie,” Robert Leach, an assistant U.S. attorney, said while laying out the case that Theranos ran out of cash in 2009 and knowingly misled investors to keep the company afloat.

