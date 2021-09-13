Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Markets brace for hot consumer inflation report

September 13, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Investors are paying close attention to any reading on inflation these days, and the consumer price index will be the big one to watch in the coming week. The latest snapshot of the economy comes just a week before the Federal Reserve’s important September meeting. At that meeting, the Fed is expected to discuss more details about its plan to taper down its bond buying program, or quantitative easing.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Three Media Companies Charged with Illegal Offerings of Stock to Pay $539 Million in Settlement
  2. Apollo CEO says inflation is everywhere in company’s portfolio
  3. Vast majority of hedge funds see positive returns in August
  4. Barclay Hedge Fund Index up 1.23% in August, +10% YTD
  5. Emerging markets hedge funds are flourishing, new industry data shows

Search


Categories