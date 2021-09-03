Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hedgeweek Americas Awards: Macro managers steer through geopolitical turbulence

September 3, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Hedgeweek) The fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic continues to reshape the global macroeconomic and geopolitical landscape, driving both uncertainty as well as opportunity for macro managers – and the Best Macro Hedge Fund category at this year’s Hedgeweek Americas Awards will honour those managers who have successfully steered their strategies through the assortment of rapidly-evolving macro trends.

