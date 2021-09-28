(Reuters) Ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting last week, hedge funds sold Treasuries, positioned for a steeper 2s/10s yield curve, and increased their bullish bets on the dollar. Going by markets’ initial reaction to the Fed’s hawkish turn, the combination play was perfectly timed. The question now is whether this really is the beginning of a sustained move up in yields and steepening of the curve, or yet another false dawn.

