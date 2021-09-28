Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hedge funds score taper trade hat trick:

September 28, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting last week, hedge funds sold Treasuries, positioned for a steeper 2s/10s yield curve, and increased their bullish bets on the dollar. Going by markets’ initial reaction to the Fed’s hawkish turn, the combination play was perfectly timed. The question now is whether this really is the beginning of a sustained move up in yields and steepening of the curve, or yet another false dawn.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Hedge funds score taper trade hat trick:
  2. Fed Chair Powell to warn Congress that inflation pressures could last longer than expected
  3. Dallas Fed President Kaplan to retire early on Oct. 8, citing trading disclosure ‘distraction’
  4. Ford to spend $11 billion, create 11,000 jobs on new U.S. EV and battery plants
  5. Stock futures are muted as investors gauge a spike in bond yields

Search


Categories